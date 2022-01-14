Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Lingering flurries and snow showers last overnight, into tomorrow morning... with lower-end totals expected.

The passage of a cold front tomorrow, ushers in another round of bitterly cold, arctic air and it hangs in place throughout the weekend.

Already the NWS has issued **Wind Chill Warnings, effective Friday 10:00pm through Saturday 1:00pm**. Forecasted wind chills on Saturday will range from -30 to -45 degrees below-zero, and gusts at times could reach upwards of +40-50 mph!

With the stronger wind gusts and the bitterly cold air in place... frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns this weekend. Frostbite can set in, in as little as 10 minutes with the temperatures and wind chills we’re anticipating.

It’s very important to cover up any and all exposed skin... layer up, bundle up, and put on that cold winter gear... and if possible, limit outdoor exposure time. Also, make sure to plan ahead and bring in your pets by Friday morning**... and check on your neighbors and the elderly.

Then, Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings what is expected to be an inland-tracking winter storm... with widespread moderate to locally heavy snow anticipated throughout the day. It’s still too soon to call on projected snow totals, but already plan for regionwide travel hazards and impacts for the start of next week. We’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

