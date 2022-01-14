Winter Hiking Safety Tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Hiking is a great way to stay active and explore the outdoors. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to some Outdoor Enthusiasts to learn how you can stay safe while enjoying the trails.

Adam Murchison - Outdoor Enthusiast” It’s definetly, Just being prepared is the safest thing to do”

Being Prepared begins with making your plan and sharing it with others, here are some other things you should consider in your plan.

Eric Hendrickson - Outdoor Enthusiast “You should let somebody know where you’re going and theres no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes”

Adam”This time of year, once the sun starts to go down quite fast, keep that in mind too so you get back before dark. in my pack i make sure i have a headlamp, a waist lamp, and a handheld lamp too

Elaine”I think for me, food is an important aspect of going on a hike, and making sure that you have plenty of water and also plenty of snacks because you expend a lot of energy in the winter time trying to stay warm and exercising at the same time.

After you have your plan, you’ve bundled up, and have your supplies... It’s time to find a trail, you should not only consider the difficulty of the trail, but also make sure that the type of trail you are on matches the winter activity you are doing.

Adam”We’ve got some great trails throughout the county, we’re here at Aroostook State Park, Scott does a great job marking the trails. Please make sure you’re staying on marked trails, please stay on the marked trails, because if you venture off, the trails are marked for a reason, you have snowshoing trails, and cross country ski trails

Elaine hendrickson - Outdoor Enthusiast " A lot of people, including us, dont like it when people hike down a ski trail and walk right in the tracks we have and I assume that snowshoers dont like it either”

Even if you have walked the trail before snowfall, Hendrickson says take it slow

Eric” The thing that people have to remember is, if they’ve done it in the summer, doing it in the winter is a different ball park.

Other items to consider carrying with you is a personal locater beacon sold at many sporting stores, which can send a GPS location to emergency responders, even if your cell phone is dead or out of service. As well as an emergency blanket, because emergency crews might not be able to reach you for awhile. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.