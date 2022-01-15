Aroostook Community Matters: Aroostook Ca$h Coalition

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -January is a great time to start thinking about your 2021 Taxes, in this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard shows us a program working to help Low Income Mainers with getting a headstart on their taxes.

Sarah Duncan - Executive Director , United Way of Aroostook " The Aroostook CASH Coalition is an amazing partnership of a bunch of different organizations, we partner closely with the County Federal Credit Union, they are the sponsor of the program, New Ventures Maine, and ACAP work with us. We provide free tax preparation services for anyone in Aroostook County that has a household income of $58,000 or less.

Sarah Duncan is the Executive Director for the United Way of Aroostook, a partner of the Aroostook CASH Coalition.They are encouraging people that may have questions or need help filing their tax return to make an appointment with them.

”we have a wonderful group of volunteers, they’re all IRS tax certified, they are the preparers and they work with all the clients to virtually file their taxes.

whether you prefer in-person tax preparation, or virutal, the Aroostook CASH Coalition offers both. If you don’t have a way to scan your documents, they can help with that too.

”people can have their documents scanned at 3 different locations, at the aroostook county action program in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, and Houlton "

and scheduling this year couldn’t be easier, it’s just a phone call away.

”we are doing all of our scheduling this year with 211 Maine, we’ve partnered with them, the Maine CASH coalition has partnered with them this year to do the scheduling for the state. all you have to do is call 211 and you will talk to somebody to set up an appointment, they will go by your zip code and match you with the location that’s right for you.

Once you have your appointment, You’ll be given a list of documents to bring with you to your appoinment with a volunteer.

”our volunteers are all certified and theyve been going through training for the past few weeks and they will continue until february 1st and they can answer all your questions.”

Information about the Aroostook CASH Coalition will be available on our website... Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.