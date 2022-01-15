PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A global pandemic won’t stop area residents from making New Years’ Resolutions. Perhaps the most common resolution for each new year is to lose weight or get in better shape. However, many abandon this resolution only a few weeks into the year. Sloan Dionne, the Assistant Director of Gentile and the Aquatics Director at the University of Maine @ Presque Isle knows this all too well. But, while there are many that don’t stick with it, she says some are determined to keep their resolutions …

The people that come in January are trying to make a lifestyle change and they usually stick with it and so they’re still hanging around and still using the gym and the pool and the rock walls and the fitness center in June. Whether New Year’s resolutions are to gain muscle or lose weight, people have many different ways to obtain their fitness goals. “I can see when I’m down in the pool I can see the people upstairs using the workout room, but the pool is very busy as well, we have lots of people doing lap swim and water exercise classes that I offer in both shallow and deep-water classes.” said Dionne.

Tom Richard, Director of Smith Wellness Center @ Northern Maine Community College offers advice on how to make goals and keep them; “I think it’s important for people to establish realistic goals. It’s important to start off slow and work up to a plan and then maybe reevaluate.”

While both campus communities and the public workout harmoniously, there are safety guidelines in place. While in the facility and exercising here, we ask that they wear a mask, a facemask. We take our disinfecting very seriously; we ask that everyone disinfect and clean all the equipment before and after each use.

The protocol for the University of Maine system is ages 12+ have to be fully vaccinated and ages 5-11 have to have at least their first shot in order to come into the building and everybody has to wear a mask the whole time they’re in the building. While NMCC and UMPI are two very different schools they both share a common goal - helping its campus community and public in-general obtain their fitness goals.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.