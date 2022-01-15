Snowplow driver needed in Cyr Plantation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The town of Cyr Plantation is in dire need of a snowplow driver. Due to an unforeseen medical issue, the current snowplow driver is out of work for an extended period-of-time. Linda Ouellette, the first assessor says they are hoping to fill the position with a part time person for the remainder of the season. She say, “You must have a Class B license, must have experience using a snow plow, a commercial snow plow, must be available at all times during the winter months. Basically this is part time so we need someone that is going to be available during storm days and high windy days.” Until they fill the position the town is relying on a resident’s modified garden tractor which is only a temporary fix until the position is filled. For more information you can email Linda Ouellette at lindaou@myfairpoint.net.

