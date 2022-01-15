Advertisement

Snowplow driver needed in Cyr Plantation

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The town of Cyr Plantation is in dire need of a snowplow driver. Due to an unforeseen medical issue, the current snowplow driver is out of work for an extended period-of-time. Linda Ouellette, the first assessor says they are hoping to fill the position with a part time person for the remainder of the season. She say, “You must have a Class B license, must have experience using a snow plow, a commercial snow plow, must be available at all times during the winter months. Basically this is part time so we need someone that is going to be available during storm days and high windy days.” Until they fill the position the town is relying on a resident’s modified garden tractor which is only a temporary fix until the position is filled. For more information you can email Linda Ouellette at lindaou@myfairpoint.net.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cars collided at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A
Fort Fairfield crash results in minor injuries
Basketball
2 announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball game broadcast
Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada

Latest News

University of Maine @ Presque Isle
New Year’s Resolutions
Plow Driver Needed
Snowplow driver needed
University of Maine @ Presque Isle
New Year's Resolutions
Winter Hiking
Winter Hiking Safety Tips