Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Saturday morning everyone! It was a bitter cold start across the region with wind chills being the primary reason behind the cold feel outside. Northwesterly winds will continue to be gusty throughout the day, resulting in bitter cold wind chills through the afternoon. While they will improve by the time we get to the afternoon, they’ll still be especially cold this morning. Because of this, the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Wind Chill Warning until 1pm for wind chills between 30 to 40 degrees below zero with the wind gusts through the morning and early afternoon.

Current Wind Chill Alerts (WAGM-TV)

The other big concern with the wind is blowing snow. The past few snow events that we’ve seen have dropped light and powdery snow. Since we’ve been so cold as well, a lot of it hasn’t had a chance to melt and re-freeze, resulting in a lot of loose powder across the region. Combine that with gusty northwesterly winds and that will make driving an issue in spots heading through this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 5pm this evening for that blowing snow concern reducing visibility at times through the afternoon and early evening.

Current Winter WX Alerts (WAGM-TV)

Turning our attention to Monday, our setup with this system continues to lean toward seeing a mix for much of the county heading through Friday Evening. The main reason for this is the position of the low pressure in relation to us. This system looks to be a classic inland runner, which means the storm takes an inland track. While this is great news for the western Maine mountains, it usually means us on the eastern side of the low pressure see south southeasterly winds, resulting in warmer air off the ocean making its way into our area.

Monday's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out, the snow looks to begin to move into the area during the morning hours Monday. It’s not until we get into the mid-morning and early afternoon that some of the heavier bands overspread the area. If you have any travel plans for the day Monday make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time, as some of the heavier snow bands could put down an inch or more per hour. Snow continues into the afternoon before flipping over to a mix and possibly rain by the time we get into Monday evening starting in southern Aroostook, and working its way as far north as Caribou before tapering off to scattered rain showers heading into Monday evening. At this point it looks like everyone could flip back over to snow during the overnight hours and see another quick coating before the system moves out during the morning hours on Tuesday.

This looks to be a good storm if you’re a snow lover, as a lot of the county has a good chance of seeing between 6-10″ of snow. Higher amounts are possible in some communities that see the heavier snow bands linger for a longer period of time. Snowfall totals drop off as you head south and east thanks to the change over from snow to a mix and eventually rain.

Snowfall Totals Through Tuesday AM (WAGM-TV)

That’s the latest information from today. For more information make sure to check back tomorrow when Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm will have another update with any changes to the forecast, and I will be back on air starting Monday morning at 5am for Rise and Shine on WAGM. Until then have a safe weekend and enjoy the sunshine while staying warm!

