PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

Winds are picking up... cold air is in place... and blowing and drifting snow is continuing on the roadways this evening!

Much of the weather concerns we’re seeing tonight... are expected to continue throughout the day tomorrow.

Wind Chill Warnings** are already in effect through 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon, with dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -30 to -45 below-zero tomorrow morning... and anticipated -25 to -35 below-zero wind chills throughout Saturday afternoon. Very real concerns for frostbite and hypothermia exist this weekend... with frostbite setting in in only a matter of minutes, if precautions aren’t taken to cover up exposed skin and limit overall outdoor exposure time.

Stronger winds will continue to gust upwards of +40 mph overnight tonight, and during the day tomorrow... leading to a Winter Weather Advisory** in place through 7:00pm tomorrow evening, for significant blowing and drifting snow... and localized near-zero visibility impacts, especially on north-south oriented roadways.

After another bitter cold start to Sunday morning... we’ll begin to see improving conditions temperature-wise throughout Sunday PM.

Then, that’s followed by an approaching winter storm for Martin Luther King Jr. Day... and medium-to-higher range snow totals anticipated from current track and model guidance. The greatest impacts will be felt Monday afternoon and evening, when we’re likely to see moderate to locally heavy snow banding occurring.

For all the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great weekend. Be safe out there!

