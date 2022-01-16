Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Sunday evening, everyone!

A quick update with our approaching Winter Storm tomorrow for Martin Luther King Jr. Day --

After our sunny yet cold weekend, high pressure will be exiting overnight tonight... with the approaching, inland-running low moving in Downstate by tomorrow morning.

A number of advisories and warnings have been put in place by the National Weather Service... with ***Winter Weather Advisories effective in our area, Monday 9:00am through 10:00pm tomorrow evening.***

We are expecting with this Winter Storm, heavier snow banding to be occurring during the middle part of the day, into the afternoon/early evening time... leading to widespread impacts, including... hazardous travel conditions due to snow-covered roadways... blowing snow due to stronger wind gusts upwards of 45 mph... and significant low-visibility reductions, especially during Monday PM.

Snow looks to start up during the 10am/11am hour for Southeastern Aroostook, and quickly overspread as we approach the lunchtime hour. Already at the onset, we’re likely to see moderate to heavier snow banding occurring... as well as quickly deteriorating travel conditions.

Moderate to heavier snowfall is expected to continue at a good clip, all the way through the afternoon and into the start of the evening commute time. That’s when we’ll start to see the mixed precip line push farther northward... leading to additional concerns, for widespread slick and icy travel conditions by Monday evening.**

Snow showers mainly continue for northwestern spots past the evening commute, while sleet and freezing rain mixes in for central and southeastern zones, as well as Western New Brunswick. It isn’t until around 10:00pm tomorrow evening, that we’ll begin to wind down with the system... still seeing lingering travel impacts into Tues. AM.

Here’s a breakdown of expected snow accumulations... North Woods/St. John Valley/Central Aroostook (North & West of Presque Isle), 6.0-8.0″-in.... South of Presque Isle/Southeastern Aroostook/Carleton/Victoria Counties, 4.0-6.0″-in.... York County, 2.0-4.0″.

For the latest details on the forecast and the approaching Winter Storm, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great evening, and be safe out there tomorrow!

