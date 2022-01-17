Aroostook League Cheering routines from Friday evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here are the full routines from the four varsity cheering squads at the Aroostook League Championship on Friday evening.

The Presque Isle girls won the County title with Houlton finishing second, CAHS and Caribou also performed. All four squads will now prepare for the Regional Championships on January 29th in Bangor.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.