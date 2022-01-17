Advertisement

Aroostook League Cheering routines from Friday evening

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here are the full routines from the four varsity cheering squads at the Aroostook League Championship on Friday evening.

The Presque Isle girls won the County title with Houlton finishing second, CAHS and Caribou also performed. All four squads will now prepare for the Regional Championships on January 29th in Bangor.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball
2 announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball game broadcast
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Easton student athletes were the subject of offensive comments
Community supports student athletes after derogatory comments by local announcers
Spuds
Maine Potatoes head for the West Coast
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Griffin Guerrette joined an elite club recently. 1000 points in High School and 1000 points in...
Griffin Guerrette joins an elite club
Sports Extra
SPORTS EXTRA: January 14
Sports Extra
Sports Extra: January 14
Austin Theriault got his start at Spud Speedway.
Theriault has fond memories of Racing at Spud Speedway