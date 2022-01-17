Griffin Guerrette joins an elite club

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Griffin Guerrette):”It’s a great achievement. It means a lot because of the local support from the fans. Doing it in both High School and in college brings in a lot of fans and it means a lot.

(Dan Kane):” It’s always great. Our goal being a State School in Presque Isle is to get the best County kids to stay here. Griffin is in my five years the best County kid we have had to come play. That is always a goal and it helps bring extra people to the game and gets local fans coming back. It is something special to have the home town kid on your team

Guerrette was a key component to the Presque Isle High School team during his career and started all four years for the Wildcats. He then took his game to the southern part of Maine Street and continues to lead the way

Guerrette:” My previous coaches still talk about my achievements. A lot of people who came to the High School games now come to the College games. I really appreciate the local support.:

Kane says that Guerette is a leader and helps build excitement for the Owls

Kane:” He is a senior captain, and he leads in every way. He has a big family and works a lot in the community and knows a lot of people. They like to come watch him play.”

Guerrette:” Playing basketball in Presque Isle is so much different for me. Going out and seeing people and talking to them for me it’s not like any other town. Being from Presque Isle and playing in Presque Isle is special for me.”

It was surprising to learn that out of the 19 1000 point scorers for the men’s basketball team only one other one is a Presque Isle high School graduate who also accomplished the 1000 point double.

Guerrette:” I played against Chris when he was the coach of Caribou. There has been a lot of talk about other who have scored 1000 points from Presque Isle and have gone to different schools. "

Kane:” I was very surprised when it happened, I didn’t think about it until someone mentioned it. The first name that came to mind was Chris Casavant and then we asked if there were any other ones and there weren’t. it was kind of surprising because of the tradition that Presque Isle High School has.”

Guerrette is a senior, and will earn his bachelor’s degree in May, but he has not ruled out returning to get his Mastes Degree and play another year for the Owls. Guerrette and Coach Dan Kane are now concentrating on a playoff push in the North Atlantic Conference.

Kane:” With COVID we go day by day with everything. We are hoping we can stay healthy and the teams we play stay healthy so we can finish the season. We are very fortunate that so far we have only had to cancel one game. Hopefully we can keep that going and we will do the best we can with the situation we have.”

