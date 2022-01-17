Island Falls man arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

Maine State Police report that on at 11:44am on Monday, December 17th, Trooper Noah Castonguay attempted to stop a vehicle in Dyer Brook for various traffic infractions. When Trooper Castonguay activated his blue emergency lights, the vehicle stopped in a private driveway on the Keith Brook Road, Dyer Brook, and Trooper Castonguay pulled behind it. The vehicle then quickly backed out of the driveway and sped away towards US Highway 2, Dyer Brook. Trooper Castonguay began to pursue the vehicle then stopped due to the poor road conditions. Trooper Castonguay shut off his emergency equipment and slowed his cruiser. The vehicle sped out of sight. Trooper Castonguay was checking the area and found the vehicle crashed into a snowbank at the US Highway 2/Pond Road intersection, Dyer Brook. The driver exited the vehicle and immediately surrendered to Trooper Castonguay. He was identified as Gary W. Roshto Jr., is currently on probation, and has a revoked driver’s license. Gary was arrested and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton where is being held on a probation hold. The vehicle was towed by Frank Porter Towing and Service, Island Falls, ME. Gary was also wanted by East Millinocket Police Department where he refused to stop as well, resulting in a pursuit. Criminal charges are pending from that department as well.

This incident is still under investigation.

