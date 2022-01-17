No injuries after ambulance and car crash

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine State Police report, Dale Morrison 57 of Presque Isle was driving a 2010 Ford F-450 Ambulance for Presque Isle Fire Dept. south bound on Main Street. Morrison was transporting a patient to Northern Lights AR Gould Hospital amd was using lights and siren in the ambulance. Reginal Pinette, 83 of Ashland, was parked in the roadway on the south bound side in his 2012 Ford Escape attempting to make a left turn into a driveway near TD Bank. Morrison did not realize Pinette was turning and proceeded to pass him on the left. As Morrison went to pass Pinette, Pinette turned left in front of the ambulance. Pinette did not hear or see the ambulance approaching him. Morrison hit the center of the driver side on Pinette’s vehicle. The impact pushed Pinette’s vehicle across the other lane and up onto a snowbank. The ambulance sustained minor damage to the front passenger side corner. Pinette’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the entire driver side. No one was injured in the crash and another ambulance was brought for the patient. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Impact Auto.

