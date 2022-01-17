Advertisement

Over 72% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest data from the Maine CDC.
Latest data from the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the decline.

Current COVID hospitalizations in Maine
Current COVID hospitalizations in Maine

The Maine CDC says 406 people are hospitalized with the virus right now - a drop from Thursday’s record of 436.

107 people are in critical care.

55 are on ventilators.

There are 49 critical care beds available in the state right now.

More than 1700 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday.

More than 72% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update will come tomorrow.

