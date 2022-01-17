Over 72% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the decline.

Current COVID hospitalizations in Maine (WABI)

The Maine CDC says 406 people are hospitalized with the virus right now - a drop from Thursday’s record of 436.

107 people are in critical care.

55 are on ventilators.

There are 49 critical care beds available in the state right now.

More than 1700 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday.

More than 72% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update will come tomorrow.

