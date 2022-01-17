Advertisement

Skowhegan fire displaces 5 people

(Live 5)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Red Cross is helping five people in Skowhegan who are displaced today after a fire destroyed their home.

It happened yesterday night around six on Cedar Ridge Road.

Skowhegan Fire was able to get there quickly because they were already out on another call but the fire took over fast.

Officials are telling TV-5 the homeowners were trying to thaw frozen pipes with a space heater when the double-wide caught fire.

He says it started from inside and made its way up from the foundation at the bottom of the home.

No one was hurt.

Around 50 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.

Officials say although the structure is still standing there’s too much damage to save it.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball
2 announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball game broadcast
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Easton student athletes were the subject of offensive comments
Community supports student athletes after derogatory comments by local announcers
Spuds
Maine Potatoes head for the West Coast
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Griffin Guerrette joined an elite club recently. 1000 points in High School and 1000 points in...
Griffin Guerrette 1000 points
Four County teams took part in the Aroostook League Cheering Championships on Friday. Here are...
Aroostook League Cheering
Latest data from the Maine CDC.
Over 72% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Sledding The County: Tourism
Sledding The County: Tourism