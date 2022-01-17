Skowhegan fire displaces 5 people

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Red Cross is helping five people in Skowhegan who are displaced today after a fire destroyed their home.

It happened yesterday night around six on Cedar Ridge Road.

Skowhegan Fire was able to get there quickly because they were already out on another call but the fire took over fast.

Officials are telling TV-5 the homeowners were trying to thaw frozen pipes with a space heater when the double-wide caught fire.

He says it started from inside and made its way up from the foundation at the bottom of the home.

No one was hurt.

Around 50 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.

Officials say although the structure is still standing there’s too much damage to save it.

