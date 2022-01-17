Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning everyone! We have storm on the way for the daytime today. Snow will begin during the morning hours today, before becoming more widespread and heavy during the afternoon. Winds will also be gusty during the afternoon, leading to blowing snow and making travel difficult during the afternoon.

Day Planner 1-17-22 (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out, there appears to be a lighter band of snow moving through during the mid-morning hours. It’s not until we get past lunch time that snow picks up across the area. Keep in mind that with the gusty winds blowing snow will definitely be a concern with traveling, which results in drifts in the roadways and slippery roads.

Looing at wind gusts, we could see gusts at times between 30-40 mph heading through the afternoon out of the southeast. Keep in mind that we don’t see southeasterly winds very often, which means there’s an increased chance of seeing limbs come down and scattered power outages.

Wind Gusts Monday 3pm (WAGM-TV)

Because of both these factors, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area going into effect starting at 9am and continuing through 10pm tonight for the risk of blowing snow and slippery travel.

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories 1-17-22 (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals look to be on the lighter side, with the best chance of seeing 6″ or more being over the north woods and western parts of the county. Heading east, snowfall totals drop off as you head through the central part of the county where we warm up during the evening hours allowing for that transition over to rain. Snowfall totals here are expected to be on the lighter side, only in the 4-6″ range.

Snowfall Totals through Tuesday Morning (WAGM-TV)

After the snow wraps up during the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Temperatures are going to drop during the day Tuesday into the teens and single digits. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty during the day Tuesday, which will result in colder wind chills during the day and into the evening.

Wind Chills Tuesday 3:30pm (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching another system for Wednesday that looks to bring some scattered afternoon snow showers to the area. Right now snowfall doesn’t look to be too impressive, with only an inch or two expected by Wednesday night. By the time we get to Thursday things will start to clear out, with a nice day expected for both Friday and Saturday. The tradeoff for both days being that it’ll be cold once again with single digits expected for highs both Friday and Saturday. For more details on the snow, as well as an extended look at your forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web video for today. Stay safe out there!

