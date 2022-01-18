American Rescue Plan Funding Public Hearings Are Being Held

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The time has come to decide how Aroostook County will spend 13 million dollars awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that passed last year.

The funds were distributed to the County to fund projects pertaining to public health and infrastructure. The County government is now at the position of deciding how exactly the funds will be distributed, and are holding public hearings to outline the process of applying for American Rescue Plan Funding. The requirements for American Rescue Plan funding are strict, and any proposals presented before the County government are graded to ensure the most critical projects receive the necessary funding.

“A lot of counties are not doing the same thing we’re doing, so there has been a quite bit of discussion with the municipalities from the very beginning. What we did is we originally proposed to every town the opportunity to partner with us, and we ended up with about 40 municipalities here in the county that said “Yes” they wanted to partner. And I think there’ll be some really great investments made here in the county for water, sewer, infrastructure, broadband. We want to be transparent with these dollars, they are their tax dollars that will be spent here in Aroostook county, so we want the public to be as engaged as they can be.” says Ryan Pelletier, County Administrator.

Pelletier stated there are two upcoming public hearings over the next couple of days, and he hopes the public will join in, either in person or virtually, to get their questions answered and provide input on how the funding should be spent. For more information on the American Rescue Plan Public Hearings please visit https://www.aroostook.me.us/

