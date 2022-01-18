PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Temperatures are expected to fall as we head throughout the day, with temperatures falling into the single digits by the time we get to dinner time this evening.

Day Planner Today (WAGM-TV)

Heading through the overnight hours skies will clear out which will allow temperatures to cool off even more during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. That combined with gusty winds out of the northwest will cause wind chills to plunge into the 20s and 30s below zero waking up tomorrow morning.

Wind Chill Temperatures 7am Wednesday (WAGM-TV)

Because of these frigid temperatures once again the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the county going into effect beginning this evening ay 6pm and continuing through 4am on Wednesday. Keep in mind that wind chills waking up and heading out the door will still be quite cold, and therefore you’ll want to bundle up if you have outdoor activities for the day on Wednesday.

Wind Chill Advisory from 6pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday looks to bring more clouds moving back into the region during the morning hours, before more snow moves into the area during the late morning and early afternoon. They’ll continue until we get into the late evening hours when we’ll see them taper off to just some scattered snow showers heading through the overnight hours.

Snowfall Totals through Thursday Morning (WAGM-TV)

Overall snowfall totals look to be on the lighter side, but a widespread 1-3″ is expected across the region. The best chance of seeing 3″+ will be over parts of northwestern Aroostook, where snow will start earlier and continue later into the evening. We clear out for the day on Thursday with temperatures falling throughout the day. There are more details on that as well as bitter cold temps returning for Friday in my Weather on the Web video. Make sure to check it out! Have a great and a safe Tuesday!

