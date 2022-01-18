PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone -- and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

The heaviest precip and snow from this afternoon has come to an end... left with lingering scattered freezing drizzle and a few additional snow showers during the overnight and into the early AM.

Winds are still gusting up to 30 mph... leading to patchy areas of blowing snow... and additional visibility impacts, due to areas of fog developing. Still take precautions on the roadways headed out and about this evening!

Tomorrow, then brings the return of clouds and sun... followed by much colder air filtering in throughout the day, and “feels-likes” by Tues. PM in the range of -10 to -20 degrees below-zero.

It’ll be another bitterly cold start for Wed. morning as well... before a quick clipper system brings more snow showers into our region for Wed. afternoon/evening. The middle part of the week, has us picking up an additional 1.0-3.0″-inches in snow totals.

For all the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

