Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler

Maine (WABI) - A Dedham man accused of seriously injuring a toddler has plead guilty to an aggravated assault charge.

Jason Brown has been sentenced to 9 years in prison with all but 4 years suspended.

Brown admitted to intentionally injuring a 2-year-old girl in May of 2020.

Authorities say the child sustained a significant head injury.

The child is the daughter of Brown’s former girlfriend.

Brown was 23-years-old at the time of the incident.

