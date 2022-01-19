Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Hermon Tuesday night.

Officials say they responded to Union Street at around 11:30 p.m. for report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a truck that had left the roadway and rolled into the woods.

The lone male occupant was found deceased inside the truck.

No name has been released.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.