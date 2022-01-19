Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hermon

The name of the victim has not been released.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Hermon Tuesday night.

Officials say they responded to Union Street at around 11:30 p.m. for report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a truck that had left the roadway and rolled into the woods.

The lone male occupant was found deceased inside the truck.

No name has been released.

