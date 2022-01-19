Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park

PATTEN, Maine (WAGM) - A Missing Snowmobiler has been rescued from Baxter State Park.

Maine Wardens Service were called when Garrett Foss had not returned to the Matagamon Camp in Patten last night, He was located on the Daicy Pond Road in Baxter State Park and was transported by Ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.