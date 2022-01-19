Advertisement

Portland police officer charged with assault in connection with on-duty incident

Portland Police
Portland Police(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has charged a Portland police officer in connection with an incident that happened while on duty last year.

Portland police said the incident involving Officer Christopher Crout happened on May 2. Investigators did not provide additional information on the incident.

Portland police said that after a review of the incident an investigation was initiated into Crout.

The police department said it contacted the Cumberland County district attorney and the Maine attorney general to determine whether Crout’s actions were criminal.

Crout was charged with assault and issued a summons as a result of the investigation, officials said.

Portland police said Court has been a member of the department since January 2019.

Crout is on paid administrative leave, officials said.

