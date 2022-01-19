Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas

Aroostook County Emergency Management is reporting an outage.

“There’s been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border, the cause of which is unknown at this time. Customers in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas are experiencing an interruption in their service. Workers will pinpoint the issue and work to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible.”

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 11442

Aroostook: 11436

Hancock: 5

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 0

Penobscot: 0

Washington: 1

Safety Considerations & Contact Information: The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via our website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow us on Twitter at @versantpower.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.