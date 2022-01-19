Advertisement

Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aroostook County Emergency Management is reporting an outage.

“There’s been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border, the cause of which is unknown at this time. Customers in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas are experiencing an interruption in their service. Workers will pinpoint the issue and work to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible.”

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 11442

Aroostook: 11436

Hancock: 5

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 0

Penobscot: 0

Washington: 1

Safety Considerations & Contact Information: The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via our website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow us on Twitter at @versantpower.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park
Pursuit that occurred in Dyer Brook
Island Falls man arrested after police pursuit ends in crash
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

Latest News

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Clarity with mask guidance and at home COVID tests are on their way
Portland Police
Portland police officer charged with assault in connection with on-duty incident
Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park