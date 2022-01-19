PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s a chilly start across the region for many with temperatures starting the day in the single digits and teens below zero. The good news is that we will have a little break from the cold heading through the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures will climb throughout the day today and continuing into the late evening hours tonight. We actually set our high temperatures for today during the late evening hours, and our highs for tomorrow will be set during the early morning hours.

Temperatures - Wednesday 11pm (WAGM-TV)

Clouds will increase heading through the morning hours this morning, before we see some snow showers move in during the late morning hours. These will overspread the area from west to east, and will continue through the middle of the afternoon. While these snow showers don’t look too potent, they could put down an inch or two before they wrap up by the evening hours.

Hour by Hour - Wednesday (WAGM-TV)

Thursday morning starts off with temperatures in the teens and even a few low 20s across the region as winds shift into the northwest. This will allow temperatures to fall heading through the morning and into the afternoon. Clouds will give way to sunshine through the day, which will allow for temperatures to drop quickly once the sun goes down Thursday evening.

Temperatures - Thursday 8am (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures - Thursday 4pm (WAGM-TV)

Friday looks to be another cold day with temperatures struggling to climb into the single digits below zero. There are more details on that as well as a look at the weekend forecast on the Weather on the Web video. Make sure to check it out! Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.