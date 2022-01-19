Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Rob Koenig
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s a chilly start across the region for many with temperatures starting the day in the single digits and teens below zero. The good news is that we will have a little break from the cold heading through the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures will climb throughout the day today and continuing into the late evening hours tonight. We actually set our high temperatures for today during the late evening hours, and our highs for tomorrow will be set during the early morning hours.

Temperatures - Wednesday 11pm
Temperatures - Wednesday 11pm(WAGM-TV)

Clouds will increase heading through the morning hours this morning, before we see some snow showers move in during the late morning hours. These will overspread the area from west to east, and will continue through the middle of the afternoon. While these snow showers don’t look too potent, they could put down an inch or two before they wrap up by the evening hours.

Hour by Hour - Wednesday
Hour by Hour - Wednesday(WAGM-TV)

Thursday morning starts off with temperatures in the teens and even a few low 20s across the region as winds shift into the northwest. This will allow temperatures to fall heading through the morning and into the afternoon. Clouds will give way to sunshine through the day, which will allow for temperatures to drop quickly once the sun goes down Thursday evening.

Temperatures - Thursday 8am
Temperatures - Thursday 8am(WAGM-TV)
Temperatures - Thursday 4pm
Temperatures - Thursday 4pm(WAGM-TV)

Friday looks to be another cold day with temperatures struggling to climb into the single digits below zero. There are more details on that as well as a look at the weekend forecast on the Weather on the Web video. Make sure to check it out! Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Pursuit that occurred in Dyer Brook
Island Falls man arrested after police pursuit ends in crash
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
Ambulance vs. car crash
No injuries after ambulance and car crash

Latest News

Weather on the Web 1-19-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tues. Jan. 18th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web