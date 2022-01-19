PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We saw quieter conditions today... as temps continued to drop-off getting through the afternoon and the evening.

We’ll have another bitterly cold start tomorrow, with Wind Chill Advisories** in place by the NWS through Wednesday 4:00am. The range overnight, into first-thing tomorrow morning, will feel like -25 to -40 degrees below-zero... and you’re going to want to follow those typical cold weather precautions, making sure to bundle up... limit outdoor exposure time... and bring in your pets this evening.

Wednesday also sees a quick-moving, clipper system... with light to steady snow showers during the late morning into the afternoon. We’re anticipating visibility impacts, as well as slippery road conditions... and a general 1-3″-inches in terms of quick snow totals, that we’ll pick-up during the day.

We wind down with any lingering snow showers by tomorrow night... and another cold snap is in-store for the end of the week, headed into the weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.