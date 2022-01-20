Broadcaster Withdraws from Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame accepted Steve Shaw’s withdrawal from the Hall in its meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Shaw and his broadcasting partner, Jim Carter, made harmful and derogatory comments about female basketball players during a student game and have since been fired.

Prior to his withdrawal, the board of directors had scheduled a Wednesday vote on Shaw’s status as a 2020 Legend of the Game.

The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame board of directors believes that words and actions matter and strives to create a culture of respect and inclusion.

