Advertisement

Caribou Firefighter Tests European Style Fire Helmet

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The fire service is one steeped in tradition, but one firefighter from Caribou is trying something a little different.

Mike Divito, a firefighter and paramedic with Caribou Fire Department has been testing a European style fire helmet for the past few months. The helmet resembles a motorcycle helmet, and does not have the traditional badging or wide brim like traditional American fire helmets, which Divito says is a good thing.

“The fact that its more evenly distributed, that weight of the helmet its approximately the same exact weight as most other traditional helmets, but that sensation of having it much lower of a center of gravity makes it feel lighter. Another gain of that, is from appearance you can see there’s no large eagle on the front, no badge, its all just decaled, so that gives you the benefit, when interior you have less objects to get entangled with on the outside of your helmet, its more of a smooth surface. Wires, lights hanging down from the ceiling don’t grab you while you’re trying to go through black smoke” says Divito.

Divito says the lack of a brim also prevents snagging on fire suits, and reduces the chance of any objects like broken beams falling and pulling the firefighter down with it.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Jason Brown
Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted
ARP Funding
ARP Public Hearing