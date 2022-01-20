County Humane Societies Benefit from Betty White Challenge

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Betty White’s legacy is living on. Monday January 17th would have been White’s 100th birthday and to honor the animal activist, the Betty White Challenge was started.

Betty White was well known as an actress and comedian. She also had a very special place in her heart for animals. That is how the Betty White Challenge started. Lorraine Monfils, President of the Ark Animal Sanctuary, says “Well it came up on the Internet and one of our volunteers, Margaret saw it and she thought it’d be a great idea so she actually is responsible for putting all of it together and we posted it and we have had a lot of donations for the animals at the ARK.”

As a result of the Betty White Challenge, Monfils has had overwhelming support and donations for the upcoming Sanctuary.

“People have also dropped food, litter, supplies that we need to run the sanctuary and people have also dropped off monetary donations as well.” according to Monfils.

She adds that donations and financial support help Keep Ark Animal Sanctuary operating. She hopes to make the Betty White Challenge an annual tradition to keep the momentum. One thing is for certain, Betty White left this world a true Golden Girl who is still helping animals across the country.

