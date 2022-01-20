PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

According to Maine CDC over 66 percent of eligible people in Aroostook County have been against Covid-19, but only half of those vaccinated are currently boosted. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at the importance of being boosted.

Two thirds of the county has been vaccinated, and while many may feel confident and protected against the Coronavirus, depending on how long ago they received their final shot, may determine exactly how protected they really are.

“4 weeks after your second injection, your immune system is in a really good place the antibodies are really, really high, but then it tends to go down over time. It’s just naturally that’s what happens.” - Dr. Thomas Macharia – Infection Disease and Internal Medicine, Northern Light AR Gould

Thomas Macharia is a doctor of Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine for Northern Light AR Gould and he says as time goes on, the initial protection of being fully vaccinated will begin to wane, and additional boosters are required to ensure maximum protection. He stated that by being fully boosted, you are 5 to 18 times less likely to become infected with Covid than someone who is unvaccinated. Dr. Macharia compared the additional doses to other vaccinations the public receives.

“The issue of some vaccines needing more than one injection is not a new issue, for example, Hepatitis B, for example even measles, for example the vaccines that children get when they’re young.” says Macharia.

“As is the case with many of our different vaccines, there’s hardly a vaccine in existence that doesn’t require multiple shots to get to the fully vaccinated state. And some require, like the flu vaccine, annual updates because of the changing virus” - Dr. Regen Gallagher – Chief Medical Officer, Cary Medical Center

Dr. Regen Gallagher, Chief Medical Officer for Cary Medical Center says that in the healthcare field, If an individual is vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not yet boosted, they are treated similarly to as if that person were unvaccinated.

“The way it’s considered now is, yes, the first two doses by themselves, if you’re beyond that 5 month mark, or if you had jansen in a single dose and you’re beyond the two month mark, is very close to being unvaccinated, And for instance in healthcare, we are to treat people who are eligible but have not been boosted yet as though they were unvaccinated.” says Gallagher.

And while some may speculate about the vaccine becoming an annual or semi-annual inoculation similar to the flu shot, no indication has been given by the CDC about that becoming a reality, though other countries, such as Israel, have been experimenting with additional doses.

Dr. Gallagher went on to say that if you are eligible to be boosted, it is in your best interest to do so as the protection offered by the booster can significantly reduce your chance of hospitalization with Covid.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

