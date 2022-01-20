Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ordered your at-home COVID tests?

The government is allowing you to order up to four BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests online.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says this accessibility to testing will relieve the burden on public testing sites.

He says the tests are very reliable and if you are feeling symptoms and test positive, you should begin quarantining.

If you test negative with symptoms, Dr. Jarvis says if your symptoms continue to improve, you probably don’t have COVID-19.

”Unfortunately, this is cold and flu season, and so there are other respiratory viruses out there besides Coronavirus. These tests are only testing for COVID-19. So, it’s probably more likely that if your symptoms are improving that you’re probably not infected with COVID if you’ve had that negative test. They are fairly accurate in symptomatic individuals,” said Dr. Jarvis.

If your symptoms continue to get worse after a negative test, he does recommend taking a second one.

Jarvis also cautions that with more people ordering tests online, he says to be careful for fake ones.

Only order tests that have FDA authorization.

You can head to COVIDtests.gov to order the free tests.

