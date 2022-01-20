Slush causes single vehicle crash in Macwahoc

Maine State Police report, on January 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM, Trooper Jared Sylvia responded to a single vehicle crash on the Military Road in Macwahoc. Harold Meadow was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch striking several trees. Meadow was extracted from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non life threatening injuries. Meadow’s vehicle is considered totaled.

