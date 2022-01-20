Advertisement

Slush causes single vehicle crash in Macwahoc

Macwahoc Crash
Macwahoc Crash(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine State Police report, on January 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM, Trooper Jared Sylvia responded to a single vehicle crash on the Military Road in Macwahoc. Harold Meadow was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch striking several trees. Meadow was extracted from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non life threatening injuries. Meadow’s vehicle is considered totaled.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Jason Brown
Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster Withdraws from Hall of Fame

Latest News

Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie
Trial of Maine man in Alaska woman’s death underway
Fire Helmet
Caribou Firefighter Tests European Style Fire Helmet
Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted