Advertisement

Trial of Maine man in Alaska woman’s death underway

Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie
Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie(Julie Swisher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - The trial of a Maine man who is charged in the death of a woman at an Alaska university in the 1990s is underway after numerous delays.

Forty-seven-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn, is on trial for charges including murder and sexual assault in the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in 1993.

The Sun Journal reports the trial is expected to last six weeks.

Downs was a freshman at University of Alaska at Fairbanks at the time of Sergie’s death.

She had been staying with a friend who was a student at the university when her body was discovered in a bathroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Jason Brown
Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster Withdraws from Hall of Fame

Latest News

Fire Helmet
Caribou Firefighter Tests European Style Fire Helmet
Northern Light officials offer guidance with at-home COVID tests
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted
The Importance of Being Boosted