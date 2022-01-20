PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We’ve already set our high temperatures for the day today as cloudy skies and southwesterly winds helped to keep the warmer air in place through the overnight hours. This warm air is short lived though, as we head through the day today, we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower teens and single digits. This is thanks to northwesterly winds throughout the day that will help to usher in the colder air.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

As temperatures drop through the afternoon, sunshine will become more widespread, resulting to a nice end to the day today. This is bad news if you don’t like the cold as temperatures will fall fast through the overnight hours thanks to the clear skies and lack of cloud cover to act as an insulating layer for us. By tomorrow morning, a lot of communities will be in those teens if not low 20s below zero by the time we get to early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures - Friday 7 AM (WAGM-TV)

With plenty of sunshine across the region, temperatures will struggle to get into the single digits below and above zero by the time we get into the afternoon. This is once again thanks to the northwesterly winds still helping to bring in the colder air from Canada.

Temperatures - Friday 1 PM (WAGM-TV)

Once we get through Friday night and into Saturday temperatures begin to warm up a bit, with single digits above zero expected for highs during the day Saturday. This is combined with sunny skies still, which will make Saturday the pick day of the weekend in my opinion.

Temperatures - Saturday 2 PM (WAGM-TV)

We have another chance for some isolated snow showers during the day Sunday, as well as a nice start to the work week. For more details on that make sure to check out my Weather on the Web video for this morning. Have a safe and great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.