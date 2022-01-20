Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

A few lingering snow showers and flurries are still coming down out there tonight... leading to localized visibility impacts and slippery road conditions. We’re looking to wrap-up with the snow showers by the early AM, as a cold front moves through our region.

Along with the passing cold front... another round of COLDER air filters in throughout the day tomorrow, and lasts all the way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We’re fairly quiet weather-wise moving ahead, with arctic high pressure dominating all the way through Saturday... and just a few, isolated snow showers in-store for the second-half of the weekend.

Any major snow-makers and systems look to hold-off until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week!

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

