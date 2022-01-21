Community Comes Together To Support Easton Girls Basketball Team

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

In the wake of the on air comments by Steve Shaw and Jim Carter regarding players on the Easton Girls Varsity Basketball Team, the community of Easton and beyond have rallied behind the Easton Girls Basketball Team offering their support.

“When something like this happens to our kids, it hurts, and it cuts them pretty deeply.”

Kimberly Embelton is the mother of an Easton Girls Basketball Player, she says the response from the community has been amazing.

“I just think it’s really important for the girls to get all the support that they can get, it’s nice to see people coming together, we’ve had support from other communities, emails, calls, things like that. So it’s just nice to see people paying attention, and that their eyes are open, that this is happening, not just to our kids, but kids everywhere and something like this is not okay for anybody to be dealing with let alone high school girls, junior high girls, it’s just not okay.” says Embelton.

Embelton and some other parents designed t-shirts, so other members of the community can visibly show their support.

The morning after the incident, Trina Farley of Washburn, decided to start a GoFundMe campaign, to allow the girls to have a night out to relax and be teenage girls. In a matter of days, the campaign exceeded it’s goal, and Farley says they’ve raised more than enough to provide the girls with a couple nights lodging and shopping in Portland over February vacation. Farley stated that she is thrilled with how much support the girls have received from the community.

“The girls are doing great, I got a chance to see them all today actually, they’re in great spirits.”

Easton superintendent Mark Stanley says the support he’s seen from the community has been incredible.

“From flowers, to well wishes, T-shirts, signs, anything they can do to show their support for the girls. And you know, they’re doing well and they’re ready to continue on and get back to playing basketball and going to school and continuing on with their lives and we’re going to continue to support them.”

Stanley says that the girls have dealt with a lot of emotions over the past several days, and he wants to honor their request to move forward and just get back to the game they love.

“We’re awful proud of them, we’re really proud of our community, just an incredible group of people here in Easton, supporting our kids in a time of need. We’re ready to soldier on and have a great end of our basketball season and a great end of our school year.” says Stanley.

Wednesday the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame accepted Steve Shaw withdrawal from the Hall. Prior to the withdrawal, the board of directors had scheduled a meeting and vote on Shaw’s status as a 2020 Legend of the Game. WAGM reached out to both Steve Shaw and Jim Carter. Both declined the opportunity to provide a public statement, but both Shaw and Carter did state that they have apologized to school officials. Carter did reference a comment he provided to the Portland Press Herald expressing his remorse and his hope that “everybody can get through this and be OK.”

