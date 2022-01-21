Longtime Maine Association of Broadcasters president dies suddenly

MAINE (WMTW) - The longtime president of the Maine Association of Broadcasters died unexpectedly this week.

Suzanne Goucher had been hospitalized for an infection when she died.

Goucher joined the MAB in 1994 as its part-time executive director and only staffer.

During Goucher’s tenure, the MAB won several important legislative and regulatory battles for broadcasters.

