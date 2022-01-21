Advertisement

Maine DOE reporting 35 Maine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 35 Maine schools are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Maine Department of Education.

More than 500 schools have had cases in the last 30 days.

Over that time, schools statewide have reported more than 8,600 cases.

This is much higher than last week’s update of 6,400 cases and eight outbreaks.

According to the DOE, the largest number of cases is at Portland High School with 138 over the last 30 days.

There are 97 at Gray-New Gloucester High School and 92 at Lewiston High School.

Brewer Community School reported 81 cases over the last 30 days. There are 37 at Old Town Elementary, 30 at Bangor High , and 28 at Ellsworth High.

Hampden Academy, Calais Middle/High School and Union Elementary School are among those experiencing outbreaks.

