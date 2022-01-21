Advertisement

Maine real estate prices soared in 2021, sales ticked up

The association says sales went up a little more than 2%.
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine home prices increased by more than a sixth in 2021 while the volume of sales also increased slightly.

Single-family existing homes rose to a median sales price of $299,000 last year, the Maine Association of Realtors said Thursday.

The association says sales went up a little more than 2%.

Realtor association president Madeleine Hill called last year “a record-breaking year for residential real estate in Maine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Missing Snowmobiler Rescued in Baxter State Park
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha and surrounding areas
Steve Shaw
Broadcaster Withdraws from Hall of Fame
Macwahoc Crash
Slush causes single vehicle crash in Macwahoc

Latest News

SACS students spent a chlly day on snowshoes.
SACS winter fun
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so
Maine DOE reporting 35 Maine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine DOE reporting 35 Maine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks
Diversity
Diversity in the County Part One