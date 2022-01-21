Man in custody following incident in Brooksville
It started just before 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on the Wharf Road.
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKSVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man is now in custody following an incident near the elementary school in Brooksville.
It started just before 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on the Wharf Road.
Authorities say a woman called police saying her grandson had threatened her life with a gun and shot her car several times, disabling it.
The woman was able to safely leave the home.
Police did make contact with the man over several hours.
The 38-year-old was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
His name has not been released.
We’re told he was taken to a local hospital for treatment unrelated to this incident.
An officer was at the Brooksville Elementary School during the day as a precaution.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.