Weather on the Web

We’re experiencing a bitterly cold start to the day. Wind Chill Advisories** are still in effect until 10:00am this morning... and wind chill temps are ranging between -25 to -35 degrees below-zero headed out the door.

Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns over the next 48 hours, especially as frostbite only takes a matter of minutes to set in. Make sure to cover up any exposed skin... put on that cold weather gear... limit outdoor exposure time, especially during the morning hours... and remember to bring in and protect your pets from the cold as well!

A larger arctic high will provide quieter weather and plenty of sunshine for both today and tomorrow. Then, a quick-moving cold front, ushers in a few isolated snow showers for the second-half of the weekend... occurring during late Sunday morning into the afternoon, with just trace amounts to an inch expected.

Any major weather systems hold off until Tuesday of next week... where currently a few scattered snow showers are anticipated.

