Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

The passage of a cold front earlier on today, brought in sunshine during the afternoon... and with it, cold air started to settle into place. Our cold snap moving ahead is due to arctic high pressure currently situated over the middle-part of the country, continuing to progress eastward over the next few days.

A Wind Chill Advisory** is in effect by the NWS 7:00pm tonight through 10:00am tomorrow morning. And with that, anticipated wind chill temps Fri. AM will range from -25° to -35° degrees below-zero.

So make sure to follow the cold weather precautions of covering up exposed skin... bundling up and layering up with cold weather gear... limiting outdoor exposure time, especially during the morning hours... and always remembering to bring in your pets!

We’re expecting widespread below-zero actual temperatures and below-zero wind chills for both Friday & Saturday... with slowly improving conditions during the second-half of the weekend.

Quieter weather takes hold all the way through Saturday... with just a few isolated snow showers on tap for Sunday afternoon/evening. We take a pause from any major snow-makers and systems until around Tuesday of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

