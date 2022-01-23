Advertisement

County Ag Report: Bok Choy

By Rob Koenig
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Choy to the world, it’s time for County Ag! This week Robert Koenig learns about bok choy grown in the County.

“It’s not unlike growing any other cold crop in Aroostook county...its in the cabbage family, close cousins to napa cabbage”

Bok choy is a chinese cabbage and Thomas Ayer, owner of Circle B Farms, says it grows well in the county

“After talking to a lot of our vendors bok choy was one of those vegetables that would work for us, its been grown in the past many years ago and again its another cold crop it takes a lot of hand-weeding”

Like any veg, it needs good fertilizer to succeed, but Ayer says you also need to look out

“make sure you watch it, slugs tend to captivate to bok choy for some reason they like it”

Ayer grows the bok choy from seed, letting it grow 55-60 days. He says you can plant multiple rounds of bok choy, but by mid-October, early November, the County gets too chilly, even for this cold crop.

