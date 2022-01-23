Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Changes
IRS Announces Changes for CashApp, Venmo Users
Easton Community Support
Community Comes Together To Support Easton Girls Basketball Team
Sledding The County: From Away
Sledding The County: From Away
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax...
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday
County Ag Report: Bok Choy
County Ag Report: Bok Choy
County Ag Report: Bok Choy
County Ag Report 1-20-22
A deputy in Texas was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
"This is senseless." Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop