Aroostook Community Matters: Cancer Services

The cost of transportation and lodging for cancer treatment can add up fast... In this week's Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard looks at a new program aiming to help with these costs.

Andrea White - Community Health Educator - ACAP “This is really, really quite a remarkable grant we have recieved over the course of two years to begin with”

Andrea White, A Community Health Educator with ACAP is leading a new program called project TEACH, which just received $35,000 from the Maine Cancer Foundation to help people battling cancer in Aroostook County.

Andrea”The Maine Cancer Foundation has raised so much money and so much awareness for this and theyve shared their wealth with us so that we can actually assist patients getting cancer care in aroostook county”

This program will help people who are recieving cancer treatments pay for transportation costs to and from the appointments, including mileage and gas costs, as well as food and lodging, if needed.

Andrea” With Aroostook county being such a big big big area, we sometimes take for granted that going to the store might be 20-30 minutes away, but for a lot of folks for that life saving cancer treatment, you cant do that all the time and so this is a way to assist clients with that need so that they can get to their treatment because there is just no other option, you gotta get there”

And Some cancer treatment’s aren’t available within the county, this program can help with that as well.

Andrea”Whether you have to travel to Bangor, or portland, or boston in some cases, we can certainly help a little bit of that reimbursment for you”

For more information about this program, A link will be available on our website.

