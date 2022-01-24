Officers stop Millinocket car theft
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man was arrested after stealing a car in Millinocket early Saturday morning.
22-year-old Zachary Reynolds was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and operating after suspension.
East Millinocket Police say an officer noticed a running car and a person standing next to it on a Cedar Street driveway.
Police say the driver started towards the officer, but quickly turned away.
The officer followed and stopped the car after hearing a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, Reynolds said he had permission to use the vehicle.
After the car’s owner arrived on-scene, it was determined that no one had permission to take the vehicle.
