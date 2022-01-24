PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

After our cold weekend, especially Saturday morning... we’re seeing another cold start to the day to begin the work week.

A chilly feel will linger today... but passing high pressure will see plenty of sunshine and quieter conditions into the afternoon.

Then, a quick-moving clipper system brings steady snow showers into the region tomorrow... timing out during the morning commute, into the middle part of the day.

Already plan to leave a little bit of extra time for your Tuesday AM, as we’re anticipating visibility drop-offs and minor road impacts/slippery conditions. Overall though, lower-end amounts between 1-3″-inches are anticipated.

Then, more cold air moves back in for the middle part of the week... with additional snow chances by the week’s end.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

