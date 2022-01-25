Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Changes
IRS Announces Changes for CashApp, Venmo Users
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

Latest News

Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Mother speaks after suspect arrested in fatal shooting of toddler
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at the age of 61.
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at Georgia zoo
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing