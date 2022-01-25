Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death

BALIEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville man has been arrested for manslaughter in connection with an overdose death.

Police say a warrant was issued for 38-year-old Adam Casey’s alleged involvement in the overdose death of Michael Bash in Baileyville on December 4th last year.

They say Casey is on probation for another drug trafficking case.

He’s currently being held at the Washington County Jail.

