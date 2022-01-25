Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

