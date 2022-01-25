Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1

PORTAGE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) -

Many opened this month’s power bill and saw the impact of an 84% rate increase for electricity. This is causing concern and questions for many County folks. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard sat down with one Aroostook County resident and tackles some critical questions she has regarding this rate increase.

“I don’t blame Versant so much as I blame the PUC, because those people are working for me and you”

Judy Moreau, a resident of Portage Lake, has some significant concerns and questions for Versant and the Maine Public Utilities Commission regarding the recent rate increase. She reached out to WAGM with these concerns saying she wanted to see more transparency from the Public Utilities Commission.

“Cause I don’t have the right to know I guess. As long as there’s government money involved, my tax dollar, I have the right to know.”

After discussing the issues Moreau raised, 3 key concerns were identified.

Moreau expressed concern that New Brunswick Power, which provides electricity for Versant customers in Northern Maine under the standard offer, was entirely Hydro-Electric, and thus would not be affected by a rate increase brought on by rising natural gas prices.

She also questioned the transparency of the PUC as well as their helpfulness regarding Competitive Energy Providers listed on their website. She says it lacks information, transparency and proof that the CEP’s were registered with the State of Maine.

Her final concern is regarding the bidding and selection process of the Standard Offer provider and rate. She says there is a lack of transparency and that information regarding the selection process should be easily accessible to the public.

And Moreau isn’t the only one expressing these concerns. So began the process of researching to address each of the concerns. The first, regarding how New Brunswick Power generates the electricity that serves Northern Maine and New Brunswick.

“Why are we being charged, a fuel charge basically, because our electricity comes from New Brunswick Power. If indeed our power comes from New Brunswick Power and it has to come from Tinker Dam, it has from many years, then it’s hydro power”

WAGM reached out to New Brunswick Power, in an attempt to verify how they generate the electricity to serve the more than 360 thousand Canadians and more than 47 thousand Mainers. Their email response breaks down exactly what methods they use to generate electricity, and how much electricity is generated at each site.

While they do generate 889 megawatts of electricity through hydro power, they also generate power via Thermal, Nuclear and Combustion Turbines. Through our research, WAGM discovered that both Thermal Power Generation and Combustion Turbines use oil, natural gas and other forms of fuel to generate 2,241 megawatts of electricity, or nearly 3 times as much as New Brunswick Power generates through hydro electric dams. That power would be affected by rising fuel prices. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission if electricity is generated through a reliable, conventional means, 1 megawatt is the equivalent of what 400 to 900 homes would use in a given year.

Tinker Dam is not listed on their breakdown. Tinker Dam, after transferring hands several times, is now owned by Ontario-based Algonquin Energy, and is not part of New Brunswick Power.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

